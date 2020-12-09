It seems like more Kingsman films are in the works. Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa has confirmed that filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is plotting seven more Kingsman films.

Deadline reports that Kamasa spoke about this development at the Winston Baker UK Finance Summit late last week. “We want to grow the business and the output,” said Kamasa. “We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.”

Kingsman: The Secret Service is a 2014 action spy comedy film that was directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn. The film stars Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Michael Caine. A sequel, titled Kingsman: The Golden Circle, released in September 2017 as the main cast reprised their roles.

A prequel, The King's Man, starring Ralph Fiennes, is scheduled to be released on 26 February 2021.

