‘Inappropriate language, wrong uniform’ – Indian Air Force asks Anurag Kashyap & Anil Kapoor to withdraw scenes from Netflix’s AK vs AK

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor's upcoming mockumentary AK vs AK for Netflix has come under controversy. Indian Air Force has asked the makers to withdraw the scenes where Kapoor is wearing an IAF uniform.

'Inappropriate language, wrong uniform' - Indian Air Force asks Anurag Kashyap & Anil Kapoor to withdraw scenes from Netflix's AK vs AK

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn, the official handle of Indian Air Force tweeted on Wednesday.

The film traces the journey of a ‘full-of-himself’ film director Anurag Kashyap, as he kidnaps the daughter of one of Bollywood’s most iconic living legends, Anil Kapoor. What follows is Kapoor’s desperate search for his daughter, as he races against the clock.

'Inappropriate language, wrong uniform' - Indian Air Force asks Anurag Kashyap & Anil Kapoor to withdraw scenes from Netflix's AK vs AK

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK Vs AK is produced by Andolan Films and is set to stream from December 24 onwards.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap are at loggerheads in trippy trailer of Netflix’s AK vs AK

