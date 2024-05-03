comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Oberoi joins star-studded cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Actor Akshay Oberoi to bring his charisma and comic timing to Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari just got a whole lot brighter with the addition of talented actor Akshay Oberoi to its star-studded ensemble cast. Joining the likes of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi is set to bring his charisma and comic timing to the silver screen in this eagerly awaited film.

Expressing his excitement about being part of the project, Akshay Oberoi shared, "Joining the cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a fantastic opportunity. Working with such talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya is incredibly exciting. I'm eager for audiences to enjoy the blend of humor and romance we're bringing to the screen. This film is set to be a memorable one!" 

Under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is poised to be a laugh riot, blending humor and romance in a way that will resonate with audiences of all ages. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, and Akshay Oberoi is making his debut with this banner, reportedly playing one of the main supporting leads. 

With an ensemble cast that boasts of talent and charisma, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the romantic comedy genre. The film is slated for release in 2025, and audiences eagerly await this entertaining cinematic offering from the renowned Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

More Pages: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

