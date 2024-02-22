Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on the silver screen on April 18, 2025!

Bollywood Hungama on Wednesday exclusively informed the readers that Dulhania duo Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan are reuniting for the third time. After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the duo will be working on Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari along with Janhvi Kapoor. The official announcement was made on February 22, 2024. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on the silver screen on April 18, 2025!

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The announcement read, "This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!"

The duo previously were supposed to work on Shashank Khaitan's Ranbhoomi. However, the project was put on back burner. The last time Shashank Khaitan donned the director’s hat was for the film Govinda Naam Mera, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor worked together in Bawaal in 2023.

Meanwhile, Varun’s next release is the highly anticipated Baby John. The movie is produced by the Jawan filmmaker Atlee Kumar, and it is directed by Kalees. Baby John will be the first time that Varun will be seen in a masala action film, slated to release on May 31, 2024.

