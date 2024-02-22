comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.02.2024 | 12:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

en Bollywood News Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on the silver screen on April 18, 2025!

By Monica Yadav -

Bollywood Hungama on Wednesday exclusively informed the readers that Dulhania duo Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan are reuniting for the third time. After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the duo will be working on Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari along with Janhvi Kapoor. The official announcement was made on February 22, 2024. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on the silver screen on April 18, 2025!

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for second time for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The announcement read, "This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!"

The duo previously were supposed to work on Shashank Khaitan's Ranbhoomi. However, the project was put on back burner. The last time Shashank Khaitan donned the director’s hat was for the film Govinda Naam Mera, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor worked together in Bawaal in 2023.

Meanwhile, Varun’s next release is the highly anticipated Baby John. The movie is produced by the Jawan filmmaker Atlee Kumar, and it is directed by Kalees. Baby John will be the first time that Varun will be seen in a masala action film, slated to release on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Varun Dhawan to team up with Shashank Khaitan for the 3rd time

More Pages: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie…

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan to team up with Shashank…

Tiger vs Pathaan to go on floors in 2026;…

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra set to…

Emraan Hashmi shuts down Don 3 rumours:…

BREAKING: Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification