Last Updated 07.01.2022 | 1:17 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to unite for the photoshoot of their action film with Ali Abbas Zafar; official announcement expected soon

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to helm Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in an out-and-out action film. The filmmaker has been conceptualizing a big-scale project for a while and wants to ensure the film is up to the mark for both Tiger and Akshay. According to the latest reports, the two action stars will be uniting for a photoshoot today and an official announcement of the film can be expected soon.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to unite for the photoshoot of their action film with Ali Abbas Zafar; official announcement expected soon

The film which is currently in the pre-production phase will go on floors soon, probably after the third wave of the pandemic settles down. Reportedly, the upcoming action-drama will be based on the storyline of the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and is most likely to be titled the same. The film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan originally featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles and also had Raveena Tandon as the female protagonist. The upcoming action-thriller will have power-packed action and some elements of humor too.

Apart from Ali Abbas Zafar stepping in as the director, the film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. The film is expected to go on floors once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar turns superhero in latest ad; watch

