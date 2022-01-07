Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard has been forced to shut down after members of the production were tested positive of COVID-19. More than 50 members of the large production tested positive on Monday, which was the first day of work after the Christmas break.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the series was immediately shut down on Monday and has remained dark since. The filming is expected to resume early next week, if not sooner, though details remain under wraps. The Patrick Stewart-led series has one of television’s biggest crews, numbering more than 450 staffers. The infections impacted multiple zones, including cast in zone A.

The highly contagious omicron variant of the virus has prompted a number of shows to pause filming this week, with fellow CBS Studios-produced series including NCIS among those that have been impacted. Major events including the Grammy Awards and a number of TV and film red carpets have been canceled, while others like the Sundance Film Festival have gone virtual.

Picard films in Los Angeles, which recorded 26,754 new cases, 2,240 hospitalizations and 27 deaths on Jan. 5. In California, an average of 59,000 cases a day were reported from New Year’s Eve through Monday.

Picard was formally renewed for a third season in September, with seasons two and three being filmed back to back in a bid to control costs and accommodate production schedules. Picard, which is being produced by Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman, stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner.

