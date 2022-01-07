With his unique artistic direction, Wes Anderson is all set to direct another adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a Roald Dahl classic, published in 1977 as a part of collection of short stories – a mix of fact and fiction. Anderson has decided to cast Benedict Cumberbatch for the role of Henry Sugar and the film is said to be backed by Netflix. The story will tell tales about how Dahl became a writer.

According to The Film Stage, Robert Yeoman revealed they were gearing up for a shoot in England for this project.

Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch had a delayed release last year due to the pandemic. The director has already wrapped his next film Asteroid City and is set to begin production of another shortly.

Asteroid City is likely to get a release in later half of this year, while one could expect a 2023 debut for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters very soon this year and he also has the potential award season for his work in The Power of the Dog to look forward to.

