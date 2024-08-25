Presented by Base Industries Group Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle not delayed; Ahmed Khan refutes rumours: “The film is on track. Starting international leg in October”

Makers of the upcoming action comedy Welcome to the Jungle drop an unseen picture from the shoot putting all the rumours to rest. The film has already finished its Marathon schedule in Mumbai and Kashmir in August and will commence its International Marathon schedule in October.

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle not delayed; Ahmed Khan refutes rumours: “The film is on track. Starting international leg in October”

Addressing the recent media reports Director Ahmed Khan shared, "There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October for which my technical team has already left for the first recce."

With an immense production scale and enormous set and a stellar cast of 34 actors Welcome to the Jungle is one of the highly anticipated movies that audiences are eager to get entertained with. The makers have already finished 70% of the shoot of the movie.

Presented by Base Industries Group Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.