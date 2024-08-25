The controversy began when Warsi, during a chat on the show Unfiltered by Samdish, described Prabhas' appearance in Kalki 2898 AD as resembling a 'joker'.

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon responds to Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ remark about Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD: “I am sure it was not meant to hurt him as a person”

A recent controversy has erupted within the Indian film industry following comments made by actor Arshad Warsi about Prabhas in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The remarks, which were made during an interview, have sparked outrage and concern among members of the Telugu film industry.

In response to the growing backlash, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) president Poonam Dhillon has confirmed receiving a letter from MAA (Movie Artists Association) president Vishnu Manchu regarding the issue. Manchu expressed deep concern over Warsi's comments, which he deemed disrespectful and harmful to the Telugu film industry.

Poonam Dhillon, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and stressed the importance of unity within the film fraternity. While she believes that Warsi's comments were likely directed towards the character in the film rather than Prabhas himself, she emphasized the need for clarification and resolution.

"It is definitely something that has created a bit of unpleasantness, especially in the Telugu industry," Dhillon said. "We are also writing to Arshad Warsi and taking his feedback on that."

Poonam Dhillon further expressed her hope that Warsi would come forward and clarify his statement, addressing any hurt feelings that may have arisen within the Telugu industry. She highlighted Prabhas' reputation as a well-respected and admired figure in the film industry and suggested that the comments were likely not intended to personally attack him.

"While I do believe that he may not have said it against Prabhas; it may be against the character in the film, I would still like him to clarify and if need be, undo the hurt which he may have caused artistes of the Telugu industry because we are all one industry," Dhillon stated. "Prabhas is one of the most decent, nice, respected people of the industry and I am sure it was not meant to hurt him as a person."

Dhillon underscored the interconnectedness of all film industries within India and emphasized the need to avoid any division or conflict arising from such incidents. She expressed her desire to resolve the matter amicably and maintain a harmonious environment for all artists.

"We will let Arshad clarify his stand because I cannot speak for him," Dhillon said. "I would like to believe that as an actor, he will not make such comments about someone who is so well-respected and loved."

The controversy began when Warsi, during a chat on the show Unfiltered by Samdish, described Prabhas' appearance in Kalki 2898 AD as resembling a 'joker'. The actor was asked to share his opinion on a recent film he had watched and disliked, and he chose to name Kalki 2898 AD. While he praised Amitabh Bachchan's performance in the film, he expressed his disapproval of Prabhas' look.

