Ajay Devgn to embark on an Indiana Jones-style adventure in Luv Ranjan – Jagan Shakti’s movie; expected to kick off in December 2024: Report

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is set to embark on a thrilling new journey that will take him to the depths of India's ancient forests, scaling towering mountains, and delving into the mysteries of hidden caves. In a departure from his usual roles, Devgn will be stepping into the shoes of an intrepid adventurer, much like Harrison Ford's iconic Indiana Jones. The project, to be produced by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and directed by Jagan Shakti, is currently in development.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the script, still in its early stages, promises a high-octane adventure filled with ancient relics, historical significance, and stunning visual effects. A source close to the production revealed, “The film will be a big-budget undertaking, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead as a fearless adventurer. The filmmakers are aiming to create a cinematic experience that rivals the Indiana Jones franchise. Ajay is particularly excited about this project as it represents a new genre for him.”

Set against the backdrop of India's lush forests, Devgn's character will embark on a perilous quest to uncover an ancient artefact. The story will be steeped in folklore and mythology, blending historical facts with fictional elements. The film is expected to be heavy on visual effects, with filmmakers planning to create a visually stunning world for audiences to explore.

Devgn himself is equally enthusiastic about the project, recognizing its potential to appeal to a younger audience. “It is being designed with children in mind,” the source explained. “The film will feature high-octane action sequences, stunning stunts, and a rugged, Indiana Jones-inspired look for Ajay. He will be portrayed as a knowledgeable individual with expertise in ancient civilizations and languages.”

Once Devgn completes his commitments on Son of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, he is expected to begin filming the action-adventure. The film is slated to go on floors by December 2024.

