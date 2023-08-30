Basking in the resounding success of his recent cinematic endeavour Oh My God 2, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is wasting no time as he dives headfirst into his next project. The renowned actor has commenced shooting for the upcoming film Sky Force under the banner of Maddock Films, and his on-set presence has stirred a frenzy of excitement among fans. Arriving in Lucknow on August 24, Akshay wasted no time and was spotted in Sitapur just a few days later, engaging in a motorcycle scene on an expansive open ground.

Akshay Kumar spotted filming Sky Force in Sitapur; watch

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to the open ground for his shot, an enthusiastic multitude of fans gathered, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar in action. Behind a secure fence, they cheered and waved as he rode the motorcycle, and Akshay responded with heartfelt waves and greetings. The actor's attire for the day was a white and blue striped shirt paired with denim jeans and shoes. Completing the look were sleek black sunglasses that added to his charismatic aura.

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Sky Force' pic.twitter.com/jzd2hLXtkZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2023



The filming of Sky Force is currently underway at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur, which has been ingeniously transformed into an air base for the cinematic narrative. The film's backdrop is set against the dynamic canvas of the Indian Air Force, adding an element of patriotic fervour to the story.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film earned praise from critics and audience alike and performed well at the box office. Apart from Sky Force, Akshay has Tinu Suresh Desai’s directorial, The Great Indian Rescue starring alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is slated to release on October 5, 2023. He also has Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3, Housefull 5 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his pipeline.

