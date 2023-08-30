It seems like the long feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan has come to an end which reportedly had started during Darr release. However, following the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, SRK made a call to Sunny to congratulate him on his win at the box office. SRK recently revealed that he had watched the movie and loved it.

Sunny Deol says ‘time heals everything’ as he addresses old feud with Shah Rukh Khan, says SRK called to congratulate him for Gadar 2 success

Sunny told Times Now, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me, ‘I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted.”

“It was so beautiful. Many times I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things,” he sai. He added, “About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be.”

Previously, Deol was unhappy with the way SRK’s character in Darr was glorified. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe in the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan on September 7, 2023.

