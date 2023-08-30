Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is on cloud nine as his latest cinematic offering, Gadar 2, continues to shatter records at the Indian box office. The much-anticipated sequel has already achieved the remarkable feat of crossing the Rs 460 crore milestone, leaving industry insiders and fans awestruck. With its eyes set on a lifetime collection exceeding Rs 500 crore, Gadar 2 proves to be an unstoppable force in the world of Indian cinema. The film's triumphant success can be attributed to the electrifying charisma of Sunny Deol himself, who not only reprised his iconic role but also injected new life into it. Recently, Sunny Deol expressed his will to share screen space with Alia Bhatt.

Sunny Deol expresses interest in collaborating with Alia Bhatt; says, “I’m talking it could be anything like a daughter-father”

During a recent discussion with Zoom, Sunny Deol was questioned about a female co-star he would like to work with. Sunny mentioned Alia Bhatt and emphasized that their collaboration wouldn't be limited to romantic pairing. He expressed his admiration for Alia Bhatt and the potential to work together on a film, even in roles like that of a father and daughter. Sunny said, “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I'm not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I'm talking it could be anything like a daughter-father.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit theatres on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is garnering good reviews and performing well at the box office. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stones recently that is currently streaming on Netflix. In her pipeline, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma believed Ameesha Patel was “weak at acting”; says, “Thoda sa attitude, ek ada hai unme jo kabhi kabhi tedhi-medhi ho jaati hai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.