Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi set to begin shooting in February 2024: Report

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi set to begin shooting in February 2024: Report

Jolly LLB 3 to go on floors in February 2024 as per reports.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The film Jolly LLB 2, featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles, graced the screens in 2017. Serving as a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB, which starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles, both instalments of the franchise garnered an immensely positive response from the audience. Earlier, after six years since the release of Jolly LLB 2, Arshad Warsi had officially announced the arrival of the third instalment in the series. Now, reports regarding the third installment commencing are making rounds.

As per Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 will go on floor in February 2024. “Subhash Kapoor has completed the screenplay and will kick off the pre-production at the end of this year. The third instalment presents a clash between good and evil within the context of a courtroom. Like its previous parts, Jolly LLB 3 will also offer an engaging courtroom drama with the perfect blend of humour, suspense, and a pertinent social issue for debate. The director has ingeniously crafted a storyline that justifies the presence of both Jollys, and they are excited about returning to the courtroom setting after a six-year hiatus,” a source close to the development shared.

Additionally, it was mentioned that Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as Judge Tripathi from the previous films, will remain an integral part of this upcoming instalment, which is being produced by Star Studios.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's collaboration in Jolly LLB 3 will mark their second on-screen appearance together. Prior to this, the duo had shared screen space in the film Bachchan Paandey.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi confirms sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3; says, “Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening”

