When the first instalment of Avatar released across countries about twelve years ago, the entire world couldn’t stop gushing about the visual treat. Now a decade later, James Cameron has marked the return of the franchise with Avatar: The Way of Water and fans cannot wait to see what the filmmaker has in store. The fans of this film franchise also include Bollywood stars, who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the second instalment and one of the first ones to catch the screening of the same is Akshay Kumar. The actor took to social media to give his review/opinion about the 3D marvel.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his experience of watching Avatar: The Way of Water, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!” Followed by his post, some fans shared their excitement about watching the film when it releases in theatres. One fan commented, “Already I did booking for Friday's show. Thanks for your comment. Will enjoy the movie,” whereas yet another one added, “Cameron to deliver another unbelievable crafting to cinematic world..!”

Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is a science fiction drama starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, among others. The film is expected to release in India on December 16. The first instalment of the film released in the year 2009.

On the other hand, talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor was last seen in the film Ram Setu that featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. It released during Diwali, on October 25.

