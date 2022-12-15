Rani Mukerji will make a trip to the West Bengal capital to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival with the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. In its 28th edition, the festival has invited Rani as a distinguished guest for her illustrious career over the last 25 years and her immeasurable contribution to the Indian film industry. She will be felicitated at its inaugural ceremony where dignitaries from world cinema, Indian cinema and West Bengal will be present.

Rani Mukerji to inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

As a successful mainstream movie star who has sustained over decades and re-invented herself multiple times, the actress has been considered as an inspiration for Bengali youth. Talking about the honour, Rani said, “A visit to Kolkata is always special to me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema that grew in my heart from an early age. Kolkata International Film Festival has celebrated the legacy of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and many Bengalis artists and technicians who have contributed to creating this vibrant Indian film industry and I’m honoured that this time they have decided to celebrate my career and felicitate me along with other achievers. It is a moment of great pride for me, and I’m really humbled to be receiving this honour in the presence of luminaries of West Bengal, India, and World cinema.”

Coming to films, Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Mardaani 2, is gearing up to retell the story of Sagarika Bhattacharya in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film talks about the story of a Norweigan couple of Indian descent who fought for the custody of her own children after they were taken away by the Norwegian Welfare Services. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is expected to release on March 3, 2023.

