Veer Shivaji group in Indore claimed that the song ‘Besharam Rang’ affected the sentiments of the Hindu community and demanded the ban of the film.

While the Bollywood community and many fans of Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t stop showering love on his film Pathaan, the film has been facing some issues in certain territories of India. It seems that Indore experienced some disruption as a Right-Wing group has demanded a ban on the release of the film as well as taken an objection to the recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ that also features popular actress Deepika Padukone in bikinis.

Pathaan ban: Protestors burn Shah Rukh Khan effigies and demand ban of the Deepika Padukone starrer

It seems that a group named Veer Shivaji group planned protests on the streets, at a road intersection, in Indore where they burnt effigies of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, the protestors claimed that the song ‘Besharam Rang’ featuring the superstar and leading lady Deepika Padukone has offended the sentiments of the Hindu community. And therefore, they have been demanding the ban on the release of Pathaan, which is expected to be releasing in January next year.

This is probably not the first time when the SRK film has come under the scanner. Earlier this week, after the song released, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed his displeasure over the romantic track. He not only took objection to the outfits of Deepika Padukone as well as the song in itself while speaking to the media during an event. He had said, “I feel the title of the song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in its sense. The song is made with contaminated mentality, the actor and the actress are clad in green and saffron clothes in an objectionable manner,” he had stated adding that if the makers refused to rectify their mistake, he would have to reconsider releasing the film in MP.

Coming to the movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan along with John Abraham as the antagonist. The film will release on January 25, 2023.

