Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and made an official announcement regarding the release of his next film Selfiee.

2022 was a rather eventful year for actor Akshay Kumar, given that he was featured in four theatrical releases and one OTT release. However, from the box office perspective, it seems like Kumar’s films could have done far better. However, not letting this pull down his spirits, Akshay Kumar has already moved on to his next set of films, starting with the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Selfiee. In fact, earlier today Kumar took to social media confirming that the film would see a theatrical release, laying rumours and reports of a direct-to-OTT release to rest.

Confirmed: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee to release in theatres in 2023; former starts filming a ‘mast’ song

On Tuesday, Khiladi Kumar took to his verified social media handle and made the announcement along with a picture, featuring him from the sets of Selfiee. In the photo, Akshay can be seen posing for the camera while sitting on a red-colour open-roof car. He is sporting a multi-colour fur jacket paired up with black-colour joggers.

Instagramming the post, Kumar wrote, “My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar (everything and anything will work as long as I can work).” He further added, “Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. / See you in cinemas, February 24.”

Within an hour, fans started showering love on the post. Fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons while expressing their excitement. “Outstanding sir,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “bring it soon.” Among others, actor Varun Dhawan also reacted to the post, as he wrote, “Looking great sir.”

For the unversed, the forthcoming film, Selfiee, will feature Akshay Kumar with Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Though the details of the upcoming film are still under wraps, the stars keep their fans posted through social media posts. A few months back, Emraan had shared a photo of him with Akshay from the sets of the film while tagging the latter as the ‘OG Khiladi’. The duo will be featured in the revamped version of ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’.

