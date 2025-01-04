The highly anticipated film Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, is moving forward with its next schedule in Jaipur. After starting the filming in Mumbai last month, the team is now set to continue shooting in the Pink City, where the story will take the next step.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla moves to Jaipur for next schedule

Fans are excited to see this successful collaboration once again, with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan having previously worked together on hits like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala. Bhooth Bangla promises to be a mix of comedy and thrills, as it delves into the haunted house genre with a humorous twist. Akshay’s comic timing is expected to bring a unique charm to his role, while Priyadarshan’s direction is anticipated to add a fresh touch to the film. The Jaipur schedule will feature several outdoor shoots, showcasing the city’s iconic locations.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, and dialogues by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

