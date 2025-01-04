Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar is a carefully planned film that has already recovered its Rs. 20 crore production budget through innovative financial strategies. The movie’s music rights, along with subsidies from Oman, where it was shot, have covered the costs entirely. This leaves theatrical, digital, and satellite rights as pure profit, showcasing a smart approach to filmmaking economics.

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar recovers Rs. 20 cr cost even before release

As per details from the makers of the film the music of Badass Ravi Kumar has raked in Rs, 16 cr from the soundtrack, background score, dialogues and music rights in perpetuity, with another Rs. 4 cr coming in from subsidy of the film which has been shot in Oman. Interestingly though, in addition to the Rs. 20 cr that has been recovered, the marketing cost of the film is another Rs. 4 crores that is expected to be recovered from digital satellite and theatrical rights of the film

As for the film, set in the 1980s, embraces the style of classic movies from directors like Feroz Khan and Rajiv Rai, with the tagline “80s type ki picture.” Despite its grand look and feel, the production was completed without wastage or overspending. Due to meticulous pee production planning for over a year, Himesh, who stars as the main character, also serves as the composer and singer. Notably, he has waived his usual fee, opting for a profit-sharing arrangement instead. The film features 16 recorded songs (which includes a 7 song medley ) under his music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, adding to its commercial appeal.

Talking about the same Himesh stated, “I am on a profit sharing deal in this film and haven’t charged for my music which is composing 16 songs for the film and my singing and acting, besides this due to our many years of production experience in producing mega serials and mega budget films earlier we have v merry meticulously planned this movie for over a year so that there is no wastage at all and it’s cost effective and yet looks like a really grand project, with grand locations and subsidies from Oman and 16 amazing songs for the music label in perpetuity the production cost of the film has been recovered and we are looking at a very good profit for our film from digital rights, satellite rights and theatrical share, I’m very happy with the final product and hoping for the best.”

Badass Ravi Kumar, the motion poster, which has received a strong response, reveals the trailer release date of January 5, with the film set to release on February 7.

