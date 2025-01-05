A Pune-based lawyer, Asim Sarode, has issued a legal notice to singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for his controversial remark describing Mahatma Gandhi as the "Father of Pakistan." The comment, made during a podcast interview, has sparked outrage, with Sarode threatening legal action unless Bhattacharya issues a written apology. The lawyer claims the statement disrespects Gandhi’s legacy and misrepresents historical facts.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”, Pune lawyer demands written apology: Reports

The Controversial Statement

In the podcast, Abhijeet Bhattacharya compared music composer RD Burman to Gandhi, saying, "Like Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation, RD Burman was the father of the nation in the world of music." He went on to assert, "Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation for Pakistan and not India."

Lawyer's Objections and Gandhi’s Legacy

The legal notice, filed on behalf of Manish Deshpande and other law students, accuses Bhattacharya of crossing the line with his remarks. Highlighting Gandhi’s contributions, Sarode stated, “Gandhi worked tirelessly for Hindu-Muslim unity and opposed partition vehemently, saying, ‘To accept partition, it will be over my dead body.’” The lawyer also stated Gandhi’s global recognition, pointing out that over 150 countries have issued postal stamps in his honor.

The notice demands that Bhattacharya submit a written apology for his comments, warning of criminal prosecution if he fails to comply. Sarode believes the singer’s statements undermine Gandhi’s work and promote misinformation. “Such remarks can hurt sentiments and mislead people,” the notice reads.

As of now, the singer has not issued any public statement addressing the legal notice.

