comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.01.2025 | 10:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”, Pune lawyer demands written apology: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”, Pune lawyer demands written apology: Reports

en Bollywood News Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”, Pune lawyer demands written apology: Reports
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A Pune-based lawyer, Asim Sarode, has issued a legal notice to singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for his controversial remark describing Mahatma Gandhi as the "Father of Pakistan." The comment, made during a podcast interview, has sparked outrage, with Sarode threatening legal action unless Bhattacharya issues a written apology. The lawyer claims the statement disrespects Gandhi’s legacy and misrepresents historical facts.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”, Pune lawyer demands written apology: Reports

Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”, Pune lawyer demands written apology: Reports

The Controversial Statement

In the podcast, Abhijeet Bhattacharya compared music composer RD Burman to Gandhi, saying, "Like Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation, RD Burman was the father of the nation in the world of music." He went on to assert, "Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation for Pakistan and not India."

Lawyer's Objections and Gandhi’s Legacy

The legal notice, filed on behalf of Manish Deshpande and other law students, accuses Bhattacharya of crossing the line with his remarks. Highlighting Gandhi’s contributions, Sarode stated, “Gandhi worked tirelessly for Hindu-Muslim unity and opposed partition vehemently, saying, ‘To accept partition, it will be over my dead body.’” The lawyer also stated Gandhi’s global recognition, pointing out that over 150 countries have issued postal stamps in his honor.

The notice demands that Bhattacharya submit a written apology for his comments, warning of criminal prosecution if he fails to comply. Sarode believes the singer’s statements undermine Gandhi’s work and promote misinformation. “Such remarks can hurt sentiments and mislead people,” the notice reads.

As of now, the singer has not issued any public statement addressing the legal notice.

Also Read: Abhijeet Bhattacharya says, “Mahatma Gandhi was the father of nation for Pakistan, not India”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth…

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar…

Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek…

SkyForce motion poster out featuring Akshay…

Kiara Advani is NOT hospitalized; taking…

Ayushmann Khurrana to kick off 2025 with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification