Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the iconic duo behind some of the most beloved comedies in Indian cinema, are back together with their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, set to hit the screens in late 2025. The film, which promises a hilarious blend of comedy and horror, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and has already become one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2025.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani for Bhooth Bangla

A star-studded reunion

In an exciting development, sources reveal that Bhooth Bangla will feature the return of the OG trio – Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. This legendary comic team has been responsible for delivering laughter across generations, and their reunion has fans thrilled.

“The film’s script is tailor-made for these comedic geniuses. Each character has unique traits that guarantee laughs while navigating a spooky backdrop,” shared a source close to the project.

Akshay's quintessential Priyadarshan role

Akshay Kumar will play the quintessential Priyadarshan hero, known for getting entangled in a comedy of errors. This collaboration marks the seventh time Akshay and Priyan have worked together, following iconic films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala.

Pre-production in full swing

The film is expected to go on floors by early 2025, with the team actively finalizing the rest of the cast. The makers are currently looking to cast three key female roles, while pre-production is in full swing.

A comedy-horror extravaganza

With the unbeatable combination of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, Bhooth Bangla promises a unique comic experience that mixes comedy and horror.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, film to release in 2025

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.