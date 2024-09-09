The film industry is abuzz with excitement as the pairing of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite after a fourteen-year hiatus. Known for their comedic brilliance and box-office success, this duo is set to bring back the magic of horror-comedy with their upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. A day ago, Bollywood Hungama reported the title of the film, On Akshay's 57th birthday today, the makers officially announced the film along with the first look poster.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, film to release in 2025

Akshay Kumar shared the announcement and wrote, 'Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this… pic.twitter.com/2Wnim0mWBu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2024

A source informed us that the film is not just an out-and-out comic caper but also has a lot of horror, fantasy, and supernatural elements. "It's the most ambitious film from the combo of Akshay and Priyadarshan. Ekta Kapoor is going all out to give it the required scale and budget," the source told us further.

In another report, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film will go on floors by December with a start to finish schedule. "It's a comic caper like never before, as Priyadarshan is exploring an altogether new world of horror and comedy with this film. The title is also as catchy as it gets."

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

