After receiving much love as Imlie and later in the reality show Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer returned to television as the leading lady of Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. While the show garnered much love after its launch, especially owing to her fun yet intense chemistry with Mishkat Varma, we hear that the show will be bidding adieu to its audience soon. The rumours of the show going off air have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and now adding to the speculations Sumbul has shared a few photos of wrap up.

It is a known fact that Sumbul Touqeer garners an ardent fan following on social media. Taking to the platform, the actress shared a few photos in her Instagram story which features her alongside co-star Mishkat Varma, as well as the director of the show, Vikram Ghai. Adding to all that, she also shared one with the entire team captioning it as ‘And…. it’s a wrap <3’ Readers would be aware that earlier this month, when actor Mishkat was asked about the show’s exit, although he maintained that he has heard rumours, the actor neither confirmed nor denied it. Looks like the recent post of the actress may leave many fans of the duo disappointed.

An India Today report, on Tuesday, claimed that Sony Entertainment Television is currently on the path of revamp and has decided to pull the plug on almost all fiction shows including Pukar... Dil Se Dil Tak as well as Jubilee Talkies which have not even managed to complete 100 episodes by far.

Meanwhile, Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has received much love from the audience owing to the chemistry of Sumbul and Mishkat. Adding to the same, Mudit Nayyar too made a recent entry in the show last month after the show experienced a leap of three years. For the unversed, Kavya: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon traces the journey of an ambitious young woman who grapples with the conflict between her roles as a daughter, a wife and an IAS officer.

However, after the leap and after suffering a miscarriage due to a political rival, Kavya decides to change her career and city relocating to Mumbai after she divorces her husband, Adhiraj. Now, sharing a completely different lifestyle, Kavya continues to lend support to others but her life yet again becomes upside down when she comes face to face to Adhiraj once again.

Also Read: Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan turns supportive wife for Adhiraj aka Mishkat Varma; says, “I truly believe when faced with adversity, truth and love always triumph”

