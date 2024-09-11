The show also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Priyansh Jora, and Hasleen Kaur in key roles and it will premiere on Sony LIV.

When adulting crashes into the chaos of parenthood, all bets are off! Sony LIV is all set to bring together three popular stars, Anjali Dinesh Anand of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fame, Asur actor Barun Sobti, and renowned Marathi actress Priya Bapat in an all-new original series, Raat Jawaan Hai that throws us into the unpredictable lives of three married besties - Radhika, Avinash, and Suman as they embark on the wildest adventure of all: raising kids.

Raat Jawan Hai: Anjali Dinesh Anand, Barun Sobti, and Priya Bapat attempt to retain their friendship as they navigate parenthood’s chaos

The freshly dropped trailer gives a hilarious sneak peek into their journey, where sanity takes a backseat to diapers, careers, and friendships. With each other by their sides, these friends are in for one epic, heartwarming rollercoaster. Along with the three best friends, the show also features Vikram Singh Chauhan as Suman’s husband, Priyansh Jora as Radhika’s husband along with Hasleen Kaur of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar fame in key roles.

The trailer seems to have garnered ample attention among social media users who have shared that they resonate with the characters. Meanwhile several fans of the three actors have dropped their best wishes and shared their excitement as the video hit the tube.

A Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd production, written and created by Khyati Anand - Puthran, directed by popular actor-filmmaker and writer Sumeet Vyas and produced by Vicky Vijay, With only eight episodes, Raat Jawaan Hai is a light-hearted take on parenting and its challenges as it promises to be your next binge-watch obsession, full of laugh-out-loud moments and touching scenes.

Get ready to laugh, cry, and rediscover the magic of friendship, with three friends and one wild ride through parenthood—Raat Jawaan Hai, streaming from October 11, only on Sony LIV.

