Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis is not only bringing an intriguing story to the big screen but also marking the grand cinematic debuts of two exciting newcomers – Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. While Agastya Nanda's name might already ring a bell for some – he is the grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, he also made his OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 musical The Archies. However, Ikkis marks his feature film debut on the big screen. Now, another new face will be introduced in the film, Simar Bhatia. Bhatia, the niece of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, is all set to make her acting debut opposite Nanda in Ikkis.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, a source revealed, “Although Alka is a camera-shy person and has always stayed away from the limelight despite producing several movies with Akshay, her daughter Simar has always been interested in acting and is excited to get on a film set to live her dream.”

The report further stated that Simar Bhatia approached a different route and secured her debut project on her merit. While details about Bhatia's character are still under wraps, we do know that she will be the romantic lead opposite Agastya Nanda. She has reportedly shot her portions for the film.

Ikkis, which translates to "twenty-one" in Hindi, is reportedly a coming-of-age human drama. The film's central theme is said to revolve around the emotional bond between a father and son, set against the backdrop of the historic 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya Nanda steps into the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, whereas veteran star Dharmendra will play the role of his father, Brigadier M.L. Khetrapal.

For unversed, Arun Khetarpal was a Second Lieutenant in the Indian Army who posthumously received the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award, for his exemplary courage and sacrifice during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. A memorial named “Arun's Chowk” was built at the spot where he fought valiantly, and it stands as a tribute to his bravery.

Ikkis will be released in theatres on January 10, 2025.

