Ayushmann Khurrana, who loves to explore a wide variety of roles, is expected to add another genre in his repertoire, which is that of spy comedy. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is keen on having Ayushmann on board for his next production which is expected to a spy comedy, which will be co-produced by Guneet Monga. Furthermore, it is being said that this film, to be directed by Aakash Kaushik, might possibly feature Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady.

Ayushmann Khurrana to join hands with Karan Johar for a film with Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady; report

Last seen in Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently expected to have given a nod for this project and it is being said that the actor will start shooting for the film this year itself, as it is expected to go on floors in June. According to a source quoted in Pinkvilla reports, it is being said, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character to the T.”

On the other hand, it has also been learnt that the makers are keen on having Sara Ali Khan on board. “The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead,” the source added.

If this turns true, this will not only mark Ayushmann’s first project with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions but it will also be his first project with Sara. The untitled venture will also mark the debut directorial of writer Aakash Kaushik and an official announcement on the details is expected to be made soon.

