Earlier today Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform you that the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License had been titled Selfiee. In fact, we also reported that the film will see Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi reprise the roles of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the Hindi remake. Now we hear that the two have recorded a special teaser to announce the film.

Informing Bollywood Hungama about the same a well-placed industry insider says, "An official announcement of the venture will be made later today. To make it extra special both Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have recorded a 53-second teaser that will introduce the audience to the film."

Teasing the upcoming announcement of the film, both Akshay and Emraan took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures of them clicking a selfie. “Kick-starting my day with a #Selfiee! Because why not?" wrote Akshay. While Emraan captioned the picture, "New look, new vibes! Inspired by@akshaykumar to start today with a #Selfiee!"

Kick-starting my day with a #Selfiee!✨

Because why not????? pic.twitter.com/lAz3lw142Q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 12, 2022

Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar , have we slayed this selfie game or what????? @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/N2YdXrYMCV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 12, 2022

New look, new vibes!✨

Inspired by @akshaykumar to start today with a #Selfiee!???????? pic.twitter.com/8MhMLNUSi2 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 12, 2022



The plot of Driving Licence follows the story of a cop and a superstar. The cop is a fan of the star, but the two end up at loggerheads when the star denies taking a picture with the cop and his family.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar turns thief in a quirky new video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.