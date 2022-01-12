comscore

Kim Woo Bin, Esom and Kang You Seok to star in dystopian Netflix series Black Knight

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix has confirmed the production of Black Knight with director Cho Ui Seok and a mega cast lineup of Kim Woo Bin, Kang You Seok and Esom. In this new Netflix Series, Cho and Kim Woo Bin reunite after their blockbuster hit film Master.

Black Knight illustrates an air polluted world in 2071, where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. Only one percent of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula. Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival. Amid chaos, Black Knight tells the story of a legendary delivery driver “5-8” with exceptional battle skills and a refugee “Sawol” who dreams of following in his footsteps.

Black Knight is based on the popular webtoon of the same title that won the E-IP Award at the Asian Film Market — an event connecting web drama, web novel, webtoon, story creators to entertainment industry specialists who can revamp them into different formats. The story garnered attention for its creative premise, which reimagines a familiar profession, in this case, Delivery Drivers, into a unique group responsible for the survival of the human race.

Cho spearheads the production to turn the story into an action-packed series. Through his past works – Master, Cold Eyes, and The World of Silence – Cho demonstrated a knack for storytelling, action sequencing, and stylish cinematography.

Kim Woo Bin, who has mesmerized viewers in films such as Master, Twenty and The Con Artists and in dramas such as Uncontrollably Fond and Inheritors, performs the legendary delivery driver “5-8.” Anticipations are high for Black Knight as Kim reunites with Cho for the first time after Master.

Sawol – a refugee boy and an admirer of “5-8” who dreams of becoming a delivery driver – will be performed by rising star Kang you-seok. Kang has broadened his spectrum and is on the fast track to stardom with his performances in dramas such as The Grotesque Mansion: The Original, Light on Me, Start-Up and Once Again.

Esom plays Seolah, a military officer at the Defense Intelligence Command. Seolah saves Sawol’s life and cares for him like her own family. E Som’s acting caliber has been proven for her transformative performances in the films Samjin Company English Class, Inseparable Bros, Microhabitat and the drama Taxi Driver.

ALSO READ: Esom and Kim Woo Bin in talks to star in Netflix’s upcoming drama Delivery Knight

