Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt to resume Welcome to the Jungle shoot on August 9 after delay due to monsoon: Report

Filming for the highly anticipated comedy Welcome to the Jungle starring Akshay Kumar hit a speed bump thanks to Mumbai's monsoon rains. The downpours heavily damaged a massive set constructed at Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle earlier this week.

According to a report in Mid-day, the elaborate set, designed by production designer Shailesh Mahadik, was built to depict a charming Kashmiri town and was originally planned to house a major shooting schedule starting on August 4th. Spanning over 10 acres, the set was so vast that actors reportedly needed golf carts to travel from their trailers.

However, only a section of the set was needed for upcoming scenes after filming wrapped on an earlier portion. This section was then rebuilt in late July. Unfortunately, just days before the scheduled shoot, the unforgiving Mumbai monsoon struck again, causing significant damage to the set.

Taking the challenge in stride, Mahadik's team wasted no time in starting the reconstruction process as soon as the rains subsided. This marks the third time they've had to build the same set, with this iteration being even bigger than before. The new set will house a central house which will be the focus of the upcoming filming schedule.

Director Ahmed Khan said, “We’re managing our actors’ dates, and will shoot with those available [today]. Thanks to our producer Firoz bhai [Nadiadwallah], construction is going on and we are ready to resume work. The redesigned set is bigger.”

Despite the delay, the new, expanded set seems to be the silver lining. With filming set to recommence on August 9, the cast, including Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, will soon be back on location to bring the world of Welcome to the Jungle to life.

The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Joining him are a stellar group of talents, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 20th December 2024.

