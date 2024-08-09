The low phase of the box office is expected to get over in less than a week as three significant Hindi films will release in cinemas on August 15 – Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2, Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-Sharvari’s action entertainer Vedaa. A lot of footfalls are expected for these three films and hence, expect promos of upcoming exciting films to be attached to these films.

SCOOP: Jigra’s teaser cleared by CBFC; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser might be attached with Khel Khel Mein; Chhava and Skyforce promos expected with Stree 2

Yesterday, August 8, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the much-awaited teaser of the Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The teaser is 1 minute and 32 seconds long and has been awarded a U/A certificate. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by T-Series, who have also backed Khel Khel Mein. With the teaser being certified one week before the latter’s release, one can expect the promo to be attached to the Akshay Kumar film.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, two teasers will be shown with Stree 2 – Skyforce and Chhava. Just like Stree 2, Skyforce is also produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. It stars Akshay Kumar in the lead and is all set to release on October 2 this year.

Chhava, meanwhile, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta and others. It is directed by Laxman Utekar of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) fame and produced by Maddock Films. It is expected to arrive in theatres on December 6, 2024.

And that’s not all. On August 6, CBFC passed the teaser of Alia Bhatt’s only release of the year, Jigra, helmed by Monica O My Darling (2022) director Vasan Bala. The teaser is expected to be around 2 minutes and has been cleared with a ‘U’ certificate. With the film’s release two months away – October 11 – the promo can be expected to drop soon. However, there’s no information yet on whether Jigra’s teaser will be shown with any of the Independence Day releases.

