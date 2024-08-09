August 2024 is gearing up to be a significant month for the Indian film industry, with a series of much-anticipated film releases set to hit the screens. Among the top contenders is Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. As the release date approaches, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially certified Stree 2 with a U/A rating, and the film’s runtime has also been revealed.

Stree 2 Certified U/A with a Runtime of 149 Minutes

The CBFC certified Stree 2 with a U/A rating on August 8, 2024, paving the way for its theatrical release. The film has a runtime of 149 minutes and 29 seconds, which translates to 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds. This duration sets the stage for an engaging cinematic experience, as fans eagerly await the continuation of the story that captured their imaginations in the first film.

August 2024: A Month of Cinematic Showdowns

The release of Stree 2 on August 15, 2024, coincides with India's Independence Day, a prime slot for film releases. This month is particularly favourable for the box office, with several public holidays creating an extended period of potential moviegoers. The festive mood kicks off with Independence Day and continues with Parsi New Year on August 16, followed by a weekend on August 17-18, and Raksha Bandhan on August 19. The celebrations conclude with Janmashtami on August 26, ensuring a sustained demand for entertainment throughout the month.

Stree 2 will be competing with other major releases such as Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu, and Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

