Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar star in this new ad campaign of Catch masala that emphasizes on the concept that food is a language of myriad of emotions.

DS Spiceco, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for Catch Salts & Spices, highlighting its new positioning ‘Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota’. Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the campaign highlights the thought that food encompasses a plethora of creations- memories, bonds, tradition and values, thereby bringing the brand closer to a consumer’s daily life. The brand has roped in Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar to establish this concept and further emphasize on the underlying thought that food is a language which is used to express a myriad of emotions.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar feature in the new campaign of Catch Masala

Speaking about his association with the brand, Akshay Kumar said, “We Indians not just enjoy food, we relish it. I am pleased to be a part of the brand, Catch Salts & Spices, and its new campaign. Food for me, has always held a larger meaning. It is a delight to portray this emotion on screen.” On the occasion, Bhumi Pednekar also reiterated, “Catch Salts & Spices has become a household name with its wide range of products. I believe that the way to someone’s heart is through food and hence resonate with the thought of Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd., shared, “Spices are the soul of the Indian cuisine. We as a brand want to own the consumers’ kitchen with our range of spices. The new campaign would bring out different nuances of consumer’s interactions with food. I am delighted to welcome Akshay and Bhumi, who have elevated our proposition with their performance”.

On the thought behind the campaign, Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, added, “For us food is more than just fuel for the body, often it’s how we express ourselves and how we show care for each other. It is about the bonding and conversations that happen over food. That’s the thought behind this campaign, and I am thrilled to see it finally come to life”.

“Catch Salts & Spices is a progressive brand which is known for its premium quality and wide range of products and is now trying to adopt a new positioning which delves in to consumer’s deep bonding with food. I can already see this breaking the clutter in the sea of sameness in the competitive landscape”, concluded Ajit Devraj, President, Dentsu Creative North.

