A couple of days back, it was announced that Akshay Kumar would soon be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Veer Daudale Saat. In fact, a grand event was held announcing the film that saw Raj Thackrey and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in attendance. Also making an appearance was Manjrekar’s friend Salman Khan, who arrived to lend his support to the film. But, having attempted to play Samrat Prithviraj Akshay Kumar, who will be playing another formidable historical figure in the Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat we hear is taking no chances.

While trade hope is that Akshay will do his homework before plunging into such a formidable part in Veer Daudale Saat. The actor is apparently leaving no stone unturned to ensure he gets the character and the representation correct. In fact, this time Akshay will not be taking any risks says a source, “This time Akshay intends to go very carefully. Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a huge responsibility. In Maharashtra, he is God. Both Akshay and director Mahesh Manjrekar are aware of this.”

Continuing further about the prep work the actor will be doing for Veer Daudale Saat the source continues, “Manjrekar being a Maharashtrian is of course going to help Akshay get the nuances of language and body language right. This time Akshay is taking no chances.”

