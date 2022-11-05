On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan often interacts with the contestants of the Bigg Boss house as they go through the happenings and important events of the week, In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 released by Colors channel, we can see the host rather upset with the contestant Sajid Khan. The superstar is seen calling out the behavior of Sajid Khan by terming him a ‘hypocrite’ and also added that he is giving reasons himself to get evicted from the show. While a lot of them have demanded the exit of the filmmaker from the game because of his records, we wonder if the latest promo is an indication of the same.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls Sajid Khan a ‘hypocrite’; asks, “Sajid iss ghar ke andhar kar kya raha hai?”

In the recently released promo, Salman Khan was seen speaking to Sajid Khan and reminding him about how much less time he has in the house. He said, “Sajid iss ghar ke andhar kya raha hai? (What is Sajid doing in this house)” When Sajid responded by saying, “Waqt aane pe patthe dikhaunga (When the time comes, I will show everyone my cards)”, Salman got even more upset as he continued, “Waqt na yahan par nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap hi de rahein hai. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai ya nahi. (You don’t get that kind of time here. You yourself are giving the reason to get evicted. Do you understand?)” He went on to add, “You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho. Yeh hai double standards. (You first take a stand and then change it. This is called double standards).”

Readers would be aware that one of the biggest controversies during this season of Bigg Boss 16 has been the presence of Sajid Khan. The filmmaker was banned from the industry a few years ago owing to the Me too allegations of sexual harassment imposed on him by several actresses. Even though FWICE had confirmed that the ban has been lifted, many of his alleged victims have demanded his exit from the show. On the other hand, Sajid has been maintaining a low profile in the house ever since his entry but recently audiences and contestants are getting glimpses of his aggressive behavior which has left many miffed.

