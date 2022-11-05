Ridhi Dogra is one of the few television actresses who will act alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the same year.

Earlier this week, we had reported that Ridhi Dogra will feature in the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. Now, reports have it that the Maryada actress has bagged another coveted project. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will have Ridhi playing an important role. She has already shot for her character in the film.

Last seen in shows like Asur and The Married Woman, Ridhi Dogra is now focusing on her Bollywood projects. While it is being said that the actress will be seen in a small role, details of the same are kept under wraps. A source was quoted in Peeping Moon saying, “Ridhi Dogra shot for Jawan during the Mumbai and Chennai schedules. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. Ridhi is a huge SRK fan, and working in Jawan has been a ‘dream come true’ moment for her. She had a blast shooting for this film and cannot wait for the world to see it."

Speaking of Jawan, the film is already news for its unique casting. Directed by popular South filmmaker Atlee, the film features actors from Bollywood and South industry. With Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. It is also expected to feature actors like Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, among others in pivotal roles.

Shot across different locations like Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, Jawan is expected to be a Pan India film and is slated to release in theatres on June 3.

On the other hand, talking about Tiger 3, the film is the third instalment in the popular Tiger franchise and will feature Emraan Hashmi for the first time. The film is expected to hit the big screens in April 21, 2023.

