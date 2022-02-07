comscore

Akshay Kumar announced as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been named the brand ambassador of the Indian state of Uttarakhand. On Monday morning, the actor met the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence in Dehradun. After the meeting, the CM announced that the actor will work as the brand ambassador of the state.

Akshay Kumar announced as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Talking to the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand."

Meanwhile, in 2017, Akshay Kumar was named as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for Swacchata Abhiyan. The actor had not charged any fee for the same and said it was honour for him to be associated with the campaign.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the film Bachchan Pandey which will release in theatres on March 18. Directed by Farad Samji, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Akshay will also be seen in Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Ratsasan remake, Selfiee, Gorkha, and Rakshabandhan.

ALSO READ: Infographic: Akshay Kumar’s box office performance; Top grossing films in the recent past

