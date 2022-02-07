Rapper and fashion mogul, Kanye West who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram on Sunday to share screenshots of an alleged text message conversation with Kardashian’s unnamed cousin showing support over his displeasure of North West being on TikTok without his consent.

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS,” Kanye West wrote in all-caps.

In a second post on Sunday, he shared another text message screenshot of him asking for Kardashian’s phone number. The Donda rapper took things a step further by claiming that his estranged wife has “ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” with no further elaboration.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” he wrote. “SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

Kim Kardashian opened up last week about the difficulties of co-parenting with Ye in a lengthy Instagram Stories argument, and defended her parenting methods after the rapper negatively commented about North’s TikTok videos.

He recently accused Kardashian of trying “to kid nap my daughter” for Chicago’s 4th birthday. The rapper took to social media in January to explain how Kardashian hadn’t invited him to their daughter’s party. He later thanked Travis Scott, for eventually providing the address. “THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Ye continued in his Instagram post on Sunday. On Monday, Kanye removed all the posts.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian married in May 2014 after two years of dating. She filed for divorce in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

