Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the Hindi action-adventure film, Bholaa. Directed by Ajay Devgn, and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features Devgn in the titular role, alongside Tabu and Amala Paul in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa heads to Prime Video for digital premiere

Bholaa, a former convict, is released after 10 years of imprisonment and wants to reunite with his daughter, whom he hasn't seen for years. However, this is abruptly halted when he becomes unwittingly involved in a well-coordinated drug-bust. As events unfold, Bholaa is forced to confront his past and make difficult decisions while pushing through obstacles lurking at every corner.

Audiences across the world can now watch Bholaa on Prime Video, starting today. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The film released in 2019 which was an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was headlined by Karthi alongside Narain and Dheena. It is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures.

