Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas is all set to open its exclusive multiplex cinema in the heart of Guwahati city. This multiplex will be NY Cinemas' entry in the northeast region after successfully having delivered multiple screens in the North and West of India.

Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas to launch its first-ever cinema in Guwahati

NY Cinemas, a multiplex chain, imbibed in Indian ethos and values was founded by a 4-time National Award-winning actor, and director, Mr. Ajay Devgn. with the intention of bringing the old-world charm of single screens back to the multiplexes and bringing the audiences closer to their favourite films and film stars. The city of Guwahati will have a new movie-watching destination courtesy of NY Cinemas which is in the very heart of the city located at Roodraksh Mall. The theatre is designed keeping the Assamese culture and tradition in mind where everyone feels at home.

For the first time in Guwahati, you would experience a Mocktail Bar at a cinema theatre where the bartenders stir up tempting mocktails of various kinds. A team of passionate chefs offer scrumptious delicacies with plenty of food options for moviegoers. Rajeev Sharma, CEO of NY Cinemas mentions, “Ajay’s vision is to curate spaces that are not just cinema halls but entertaining experiences for audiences. Every cinema is curated in a classical manner with a local edge to its vibe and décor. At Guwahati, we also take pride in delivering one of the largest screens (56 feet wide), with Dolby Atmos sound that the cinemagoers would love.”

Ajay Devgn, Founder of NY Cinemas, said, “It’s a pleasure to have finally made it to northeast and I hope the people of Guwahati give NY Cinemas the same love that they always shower on me and my films.”

Unique features like a 360-degree photobooth, a 12ft video wall in the theatre lobby and multiple selfie points to capture every happy moment and go back with wholesome memories complete the entire movie-watching experience at NY Cinemas. NY Cinemas presently operates across 12 cities with less than 50 screens and is aligned to further execute another 30 screens this year.

