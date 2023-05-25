In January this year, we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share screen space in the film Pathaan. Reprising their roles of Pathaan and Tiger the two were an instant rage with the audience seeming to want more. This demand for the two-mega stars to feature in a full-fledged film together led to the announcement of the venture Pathaan Vs Tiger. While we are eagerly awaiting the release of this film, Bollywood Hungama has continued to bring you the latest updates. Well, now we hear that the makers of the film are looking to commence work on the project in January 2024.

Revealing details of what to expect from Pathaan Vs Tiger a well-placed industry source exclusively tells Bollywood Hungama, “Everything is locked for Pathaan Vs Tiger. In fact, the makers are looking to commence work in January next year, with Siddharth Anand directing the venture.” Further detailing the cast, he adds, “Joining Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will be their co-stars from Pathaan and Tiger, viz. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The two will be playing the same characters from the previous films.”

While the cast is certainly intriguing, the title of the film Pathaan Vs Tiger has raised a number of questions, one among them being whether the venture will see SRK and Salman going head-to-head. However, the source puts such rumours to rest saying, “Though the title is Pathaan Vs Tiger the film will not be based on a rivalry between the two spies. Instead, the film will feature one common villain that the two actors will be pitted against. In fact, Siddharth plans on getting an equally big star name to play the arch-villain to them.”

Currently, with the film shoot expected to commence in January, huge action set pieces are being designed and conceptualized. Apparently prep work for the same has already started. In the interim, Salman Khan on the work front will wrap Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan’s next film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, while Shah Rukh Khan will finish work on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

