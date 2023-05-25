And we thought we were in the 21st century! The brouhaha over the supposed intimate scenes between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dawan in Raj-DK’s Citadel, seems to be a case of much ado about nothing.

No intimate scenes between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in Citadel

A source close to the project wonders what the fuss is about. “Where are these reports of onscreen intimacy between Sam and Varun coming from? Just because Priyanka Chopra and her co-star had lovemaking scenes in the international Citadel? But the Indian Citadel is completely different from its international counterpart! It is a completely different project. Sam is definitely not playing PeeCee’s character. Why would Sam mimic Priyanka’s behaviour?”

Having cleared the air on that rumour let us for a moment ask a larger question. Why is so much fuss made about physical intimacy on screen in the entertainment media? While world cinema has moved ahead to embrace sex and nudity as an integral part of storytelling, sections of Indian media are still counting the number of kisses exchanged between the lead pair and bikini shots of the heroine.

Also Read: BREAKING: Karan Johar to direct Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in an action driven project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.