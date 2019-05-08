Ajay Devgn does not use ELEVATORS, and here’s why

Ajay Devgn is all set and raring to go with his career as he had a big success with Total Dhamaal and is all set to enthral us with new comedy, De De Pyaar De with Rakul Preet. The movie is releasing on May 17 and Ajay Devgn has already started the promotions along with Rakul Preet and Tabu. He was present at the Kapil Sharma Show for the same and dished a number of details about himself.

Do you know? Ajay does not take elevators till date and he has a permanent fear for the same. The reason being Ram Gopal Verma and his directorial Bhoot. Ajay recounted a horrific incident post about the shoot of the movie. He said, “It crashed from the fourth floor to the basement and I was stuck in it for an hour-and-a-half. After that, I only took the stairs to reach the location even though it was on the 28th floor.”

This incident made the actor extremely claustrophobic and therefore he stirred cleared from the lifts.

On professional front, after De De Pyaar De, he has Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior lined up. He also has a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He has roped in wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan for Tanaaji.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s strategic shoot schedule revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show

More Pages: De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection