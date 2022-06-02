Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama Samrat Prithviraj is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow. This is the first time that the actor will be seen playing a historical character on screen, in his 30-year-long career. This is also Yash Raj Films' first historical film. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers have made a special request to the audience to not give out spoilers and ruin the experience for others.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Thursday evening requesting all to not give out spoilers as the film contains several historical facts that are not known to many. "The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India's bravest King Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it's an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat's life that are lesser-known to the people of our country, especially the youth, thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring,” the note read.

“We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow,” the note concluded.

A humble request to everyone watching the film ???? #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! pic.twitter.com/6wfVVswpm0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2022



Speaking of Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. The film has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The film will see the launch of the ethereally gorgeous debutant Manushi Chhillar, who plays Prithviraj’s beloved, Princess Sanyogita. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

