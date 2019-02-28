Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.02.2019 | 8:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

Adnan Sami shuts Pakistani trolls with class and sass

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Adnan Sami, who was born and brought up in Pakistan, acquired the Indian citizenship in the year 2016. Since then, the Pakistani trolls have left no stone unturned to give him a difficult time on social media. The singer is currently judging a singing reality show and has already given a lot of hits to the industry. He is also considered as one of the top singers of all times.

Adnan Sami shuts Pakistani trolls with class and sass

Shutting down all the trolls with class, Adnan rightly pointed out that this is not about their egos and told them that their ostrich mentality is laughable. As serious as the situation gets, there have been confirmed reports about the release of the Wing Commander Abhinandan being held captive. The nation has heaved a sigh of relief as our brave heart returns to his homeland unharmed. This is what Adnan Sami tweeted and we have to take a bow to him for that! He also appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts.

We’re just glad that the matter at hand did not get escalated and both the nations are resorting to peace now.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal laud the bravery of Wing Commander Abhinandan captured by Pakistan Army, pray for his safe return to India

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sonam Kapoor faces backlash for plagiarising…

#BringBackAbhinandan: Swara Bhasker gives…

Pulwama Attacks – Lata Mangeshkar to make a…

Shraddha Kapoor shares a sneak peek of…

Pulwama attacks – Daler Mehndi requests…

REVEALED – Boman Irani to play the role of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification