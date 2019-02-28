Sonam Kapoor faces backlash for plagiarising Humans Of Hindutva propaganda

Sonam Kapoor, who is also known to usually say things without having complete knowledge, has done it yet again. First, she copy pastes the definition of Feminism right from Google. Now, amidst the Indo-Pak issues, she has somehow managed to make the same mistake. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a screenshot of a Facebook post made by a parody page Humans Of Hindutva. Now, we can consider the fact that she was not fully aware of the things she was posting, but the netizens were in no mood to spare her.

With the Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan being captured by Pakistan, the country is currently praying for his safe return back to his homeland. There has been a video circulating that shows that our neighbours are not torturing him and according to the Geneva Convention, they will return him without any harm. The message Sonam posted has left her with a leftist tag. To sum the post up, she is blaming the Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists for war and has copy pasted the message word for word without giving due credit. Take a look at the original post and her story.

The page is considered as a parody account. Sonam has been receiving hate for apparently promoting anti-Hindu sentiments on her social media account. The Veere Di Wedding actress really needs to be thorough with her posts, as this is not the first time that she is being trolled for her posts.

