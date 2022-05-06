Akshay Kumar’s next Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Given the subject, Yash Raj Films and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi wanted the film to be the most authentic representation of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and we have confirmed information that Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of YRF into a research wing for Prithviraj!

Chandraprakash says, “From the word go, we wanted to pay the biggest and the most glorious tribute to Samrat Prithviraj. We did everything necessary to ensure that we were making the most authentic retelling of the life and times of the mighty Hindu warrior! Step one to attempt such an extravagant historical is always research and we wanted to be absolutely thorough and accurate.”

He adds, “I had personally worked on the script from 2004 to 2019 updating the script every year! So, naturally, I had a lot of material that could be used as reference points to write the final draft of the film and it could also be used as additional literature for us and the actors to revisit during the course of making the film. There were several books, variety of costumes that were being used as references, armour and weapons, etc. that were brought into YRF before the filming started.”

He further says, “There were so many items that Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of YRF into a research wing for Prithviraj. We kept the research bay fully operational till the last day of shoot! Now, we are exploring a plan to showcase all this research work to people and the teams are working to see how best they can display this research so that people understand the magnitude of work that was undertaken to give the best possible salute to the glorious king Prithviraj.”

Akshay Kumar adds, “When I was narrated the film by Dr. Saab, I was taken aback by the amount of research that he has done while writing this film. Writing and directing a historical is not an easy job and I was deeply impressed that he has left no stone unturned to ensure that we are paying the most glorious tribute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and valour. He waited for 18 years of his life nurturing and making Prithviraj the most glorious retelling of the Samrat's life! I hope that people love this film and it becomes the most authentic reference point for the mighty king’s life.”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

