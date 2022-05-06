Earlier this week, Karan Johar created a lot of drama on social media over the end of Koffee With Karan. But, in his first statement, he didn't mention that the show will now take the digital route. In his second statement, he confirmed that the season 7 of the chat show will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar. The first guests would be his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to kick off Koffee With Karan 7 next week

According to a report in an outlet, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will kick off season 7 of Koffee With Karan with the shoot scheduled for May 10. Though many expected Bhatt to arrive with her now-husband Ranbir Kapoor, her appearance with Singh is to promote their next film with Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress will spill the beans on her wedding, her Hollywood project with Gal Gadot and more. Singh will talk about his upcoming slate of films.

"Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles," Karan said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next star in Jayeshbhai Jordaar slated to release on May 13, 2022. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will fly off to UK for the shoot of her Hollywood project.

