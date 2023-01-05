A production house that boasts fresh, unique and dynamic content, Echelon Productions has always entertained Indian audiences with a sprawling assortment of stories. Founded by cinema lover and producer Vishal Rana, Echelon has a refreshing line-up of vibrant movies on offer come 2023. While 2022 saw Echelon produce the stirring suspense thriller Blurr which received applause from all corners, the New Year has many more interesting projects in store for the production house. Echelon is working on a total of eight projects, all in different stages of production that are scheduled to hit the web and cinemas soon.



In development is a gripping action comedy helmed by blockbuster filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Reportedly starring Varun Dhawan, the movie is touted to be a completely new take on the genre, with Bazmee attempting something that’s never been done before.

From action-comedy with Varun Dhawan-Anees Bazmee to remake of The Transporter, Vishal Rana’s Echelon Productions to bring a range of exciting movies to audiences in 2023

Also in the works is an official adaptation of Hollywood’s super hit Transporter series. While most details about this project are still under wraps, sources close to the team reveal that the film will be an edge-of-the-seat actioner that will reinvent the action space in India with nail-biting stunts and a thrilling storyline. The project will also take the franchise forward, and not be a remake.

Talking about the road ahead, Vishal Rana, Founder, Echelon Productions says, “In French, the word Echelon means ladder, and our endeavour with this production house is for Indian audiences to climb onto the greatest heights of entertainment with young and enthralling content. 2023 is shaping out to be a very promising year for us, and hopefully Indian cinema too”.

With an interesting array of female-led movies and big-scale web series in the brew as well, looks like Echelon is all set to ‘climb’ onto the hearts of audiences in 2023.

