Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home has finally found a tenant after three years. Back in December 2022, Bollywood Hungama reported that despite all the efforts, the flat of the late Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away in was not able to go on rent. Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker and a reputed influencer, had put up photos in video format for his followers on social media and informed them that the flat is up for rent for Rs. 5 lakhs per month.

Bollywood Hungama had contacted him and asked him if it was the same flat where Sushant Singh Rajput used to reside, he replied in the affirmative. He also explained why it’s not finding a taker, “People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalized.”

Now, it seems like the flat has finally found a tenant after three years. The agent who is handling the negotiations, is likely to get the tenants soon. It will be for Rs. 5 lakhs per month rent. The flat is situated on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West. Speaking with India Today, Rafique Merchant said, “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalize things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 which shocked the nation. He was reportedly found hanging in his flat. His death investigation was transferred by Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

